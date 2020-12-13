Hill scores 2 TDs as Chiefs beat Dolphins to clinch AFC West
Tyreek Hill scored touchdowns on his first two touches, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 33-27 comeback win over the host Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.
Hill scored on a 32-yard end around and on a 44-yard reception as the Chiefs (12-1) clinched the AFC West championship for a fifth straight season.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had thrown just two interceptions in his first 52 quarters this season, was picked twice in Sunday's first 14 minutes.
However, Mahomes recovered to pass for 393 yards and two touchdowns (with a career-high-tying three interceptions). Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 136 yards and one touchdown.
Miami (8-5) was led by rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who passed for a career-high 316 yards and two touchdowns — both to tight end Mike Gesicki, who left the game in the fourth quarter due to a shoulder injury.
Brady rebounds to lead Bucs past Vikings
Taking advantage of a late bye week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers emerged refreshed Sunday and improved their playoff prospects with a 26-14 victory over the visiting Minnesota Vikings.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was 15 of 23 in the air for 196 yards and two touchdowns, including a momentum-changing 48-yard touchdown pass in the first half to Scotty Miller. Antonio Brown had five catches for 49 yards for Tampa Bay, while Ronald Jones II had 18 carries for 80 yards and a TD.
The Buccaneers (8-5) had lost three of four games before their bye but entered holding the No. 6 spot in the NFC's playoff pecking order. The top seven teams in each conference advance to the playoffs.
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who entered as the second leading rusher in the NFL had 102 yards on 22 carries, including his NFL-leading 14th touchdown. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was 24 of 37 for 225 yards and a touchdown as Minnesota lost for the second time in seven games.
The Vikings (6-7) dropped out of playoff eligibility with the loss and the Arizona Cardinals' victory over the New York Giants.
Bears snap skid with blowout win over Texans
Mitch Trubisky tossed three touchdowns passes to three different receivers in a first-half eruption as the Chicago Bears parlayed a dominant defensive performance into a 36-7 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday at Soldier Field.
Trubisky helped the Bears (6-7) snap a six-game losing skid by thriving in his matchup against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was taken 10 spots after Trubisky in the 2017 NFL Draft. Trubisky closed the first half 18 of 21 for 178 yards with scoring strikes to Jimmy Graham, Darnell Mooney and Allen Robinson II as the Bears raced to a 23-point halftime advantage.
Watson, with his complementary skill talent ravaged by injury and suspension, could not keep pace. He passed for 219 yards and a touchdown but was sacked six times and briefly knocked from the game in the third quarter. Watson was tackled in the end zone for a safety for a second consecutive week as the Texans (4-9) failed to muster much of a competitive effort.
Lock throws 4 TDs as Broncos down Panthers
Drew Lock threw four touchdown passes and Diontae Spencer returned a punt for a score as the Denver Broncos posted a 32-27 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.
It marked the most scoring passes in a game for Lock, a second-year pro. He completed 21 of 27 throws for 280 yards, with two of the TD passes going to KJ Hamler.
Lock evened his touchdown-to-interception ratio for the season at 13 apiece as the Broncos (5-8) snapped a two-game skid.
The Panthers (4-9), coming off their bye week, lost their second game in a row and fell to 2-5 in home games.
Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater completed 30 of 40 passes for 283 yards. He also scored on a 7-yard run to begin the fourth-quarter scoring.
Mike Davis, again filling in for the injured Christian McCaffrey, scored on two touchdown runs — including a 10-yard burst with 3:26 left. That play came just 28 seconds after Lock's fourth TD throw helped the Broncos to a 32-20 lead.
Carolina used its timeouts on defense and regained possession with 2:48 remaining, but failed to secure a first down before a failed attempt at a fourth-down conversion.
Spencer raced 83 yards to open the scoring on the punt return. It was Denver's first special teams return for a touchdown since 2015.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.