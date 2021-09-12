Fans use American flag as net to save falling cat at football match
The most notable catch in Saturday's game between No. 22 Miami and Appalachian State didn't even happen on the field. Wasn't even a football. It was a cat.
Lucky feline's tale of survival steals headlines at Miami, Appalachian State game
The most notable catch in Saturday's game between No. 22 Miami and Appalachian State didn't even happen on the field. Wasn't even a football. It was a cat. The animal somehow got into Hard Rock Stadium, then got caught by one of its paws off the facade of the upper deck. It eventually fell to the lower level of the stadium, where fans using an American flag as a makeshift net of sorts were able to safely catch it before it was carried off to safety.
The save with the American Flag.. what a play by those people down below <a href="https://t.co/dycvocvg9q">pic.twitter.com/dycvocvg9q</a>—@BostonConnr
