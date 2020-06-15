Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott 3rd NFL player known to test positive for COVID-19
NFL Network reports several other Dallas players are ill as cases spike in Texas
Ezekiel Elliott's agent confirmed Monday the Dallas Cowboys running back has tested positive for COVID-19.
Rocky Arcenaux told NFL Network that Elliott, 24, is "feeling good" despite the result. The network reported several of Elliott's teammates also contracted the coronavirus.
The Cowboys, citing privacy laws, said in a statement on NFL.com they could not "provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees."
There have been no reports on the identity of the other players who have tested positive.
Elliott is the third known NFL player to test positive for the novel coronavirus following Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller and Los Angeles Rams centre Brian Miller.
Texas has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, posting a record number of new infections and hospital admissions.
Training camps to open in July
Only players who have been rehabilitating injuries have been allowed inside team facilities during the pandemic shutdown. That hasn't included Elliott.
The NFL is in the process of establishing protocols for the return of players, including what would happen in the case of positive tests, but there is no timetable for their return. Training camps are supposed to start in a little more than a month.
Several players have gone public with their diagnosis, including star Denver pass rusher Von Miller. Los Angeles Rams centre Brian Allen was the first to publicly acknowledge a positive test, on April 15.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and even death.
Elliott has led the NFL in rushing twice in his first four seasons. He missed all of training camp last year in a contract holdout, eventually signing a six-year, $90-million US extension a few days before the start of the season.
With files from CBC Sports and The Associated Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.