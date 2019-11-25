Eagles' Brandon Brooks 'not ashamed' of anxiety-fueled exit from game vs. Seahawks

Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks explained his exit from Sunday's game due to anxiety in an unapologetic statement via social media the day after he was unable to continue in a contest against the Seattle Seahawks.

Coach Doug Pederson confirmed Brooks needed to leave the game due to anxiety after the team's third offensive series.

"I'd like to address what happened yesterday," Brooks said in a statement posted to Twitter on Monday. "I woke up, and did my typical routine of morning vomiting. It didn't go away like it normally does, but I figured it would calm down once I got to the stadium. It did, but I felt exhausted. The nausea came back, and I tried to battle through it and went out for the first drive. The nausea and vomiting came back until I left the field, and tried everything I could to get back for my teammates but just wasn't able to do it.

"Make no mistake. I'm NOT ashamed or embarrassed by this nor what I go through daily. I've had this under control for a couple of years, and had a setback yesterday. The only thing I'm upset about is that when my team needed me, I wasn't able to be out there with and for them. Lastly, I appreciate the support of my coaches, teammates and fans. It doesn't go unnoticed."

Brooks logged only 12 snaps in the 17-9 home loss to the Seahawks. Before leaving, he had played every offensive snap since Week 2.

In 2016, Brooks missed two games due to anxiety attacks during warmups. But he hadn't missed time due to those issues since that season.

Brooks, 30, made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2018 and signed a four-year, $56.2 million US contract extension earlier this month.