Redskins rookie QB Dwayne Haskins snaps a selfie instead of taking final snap in 1st career victory

Dwayne Haskins was supposed to be on the field to take the last snap of his first win as an NFL quarterback — and the Washington Redskins' first home win in more than a year — but he apparently had better things to do.

The first-round draft pick couldn't be bothered to participate in the "victory formation" (granted, something Washington doesn't get much chance to implement during a 2-9 season), because he was posing for a series of selfies with spectators.

"We were looking for him, too," interim coach Bill Callahan said with a chuckle after beating the Detroit Lions 19-16. "I think he thought the game was over."

Then, perhaps prompted by a reporter's follow-up question to take the matter more seriously, Callahan was more stern-faced, saying, "We'll address that." Haskins, for his part, laughed off the matter, vowing, "I'll get it next time." Who knows when that might be?

Redskins' former Super Bowl winning quarterback Joe Theismann was not thrilled with the rookie's actions as the clock was winding down. Theismann took to Twitter post-game and called Haskins' decision "unprofessional & wrong."

Jaime Lopez-Verduzco, who was the lucky fan with the selfie had his own response for Theismann.

With two wins on the season the Redskins will not only be hoping their rookie QB sticks around for the victory formation, but that a few more appearances of the design will arrive before season's end.