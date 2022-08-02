Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NFL·New

NFL suspends, fines Dolphins owner for tampering with Tom Brady

The NFL has suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million US for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton following a six-month investigation stemming from Brian Flores' racial discrimination lawsuit against the league.

Team will also forfeit 2023 1st-round pick and 3rd-rounder in 2024

The Associated Press ·
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, pictured, has been suspended and fined after an NFL investigation found the team did not intentionally lose games during the 2019 season but had impermissible communication with quarterback Tom Brady and his agent, Don Yee. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images/File)

The NFL has suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million US for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton following a six-month investigation stemming from Brian Flores' racial discrimination lawsuit against the league.

The league's investigation found the Dolphins did not intentionally lose games during the 2019 season but the team had impermissible communication with Brady and his agent, Don Yee. The league announced the findings of the investigation on Tuesday.

The Dolphins will forfeit a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft and a third-round selection in the 2024 draft. Ross is suspended through Oct. 17.

He may not be present at the team's facility and may not represent the club at any team or NFL event. He also may not attend any league meeting before the annual meeting in 2023, and he is removed from all league committees indefinitely.

Dolphins vice chairman/limited partner Bruce Beal was fined $500,000 and may not attend any league meeting for the remainder of the year.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now