Bills sign former Eskimos standout receiver D'haquille Williams
The Buffalo Bills have signed D'haquille "Duke" Williams to a reserve-future contract after he led the Canadian Football League with 1,579 yards receiving in 2018.
Los Angeles native topped CFL last season with 1,579 reception yards, tied for TD lead
The Buffalo Bills have signed D'haquille "Duke" Williams to a reserve-future contract after he led the Canadian Football League with 1,579 yards receiving.
The 25-year-old Williams spent the past two seasons with Edmonton before being released by the Eskimos last week to pursue opportunities in the NFL.
The Los Angeles native also had 88 catches and finished tied for the CFL lead with 11 touchdowns last season.
Overall, he had 135 catches for 2,294 yards and 15 TDs in 31 career CFL games.
Williams had a troubled college career at Auburn. He was kicked off the team after breaking teammate Xavier Dampeer's jaw during an altercation in October 2015.
Some 10 months earlier, Williams was suspended from playing in the Outback Bowl for breaking team rules.
