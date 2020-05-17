Former NFL star Dexter Manley hospitalized with coronavirus
Former Washington Redskins star lineman and two-time Super Bowl champion Dexter Manley is hospitalized and receiving oxygen to treat breathing issues related to the coronavirus, two of his children told The Washington Post.
The 61-year-old Manley was hospitalized Friday in the Washington area. Daughter Dalis Manley said the former defensive end tested positive for the coronavirus May 2 and has steadily run a temperature between 38.3 C and 40.
"I just think he is scared," Dalis Manley said.
She said doctors told the family that he has pneumonia.
"He hasn't gotten worse, but they're worried about his breathing," Dexter Manley II said.
Manley helped Washington win two Super Bowl titles in nine seasons with the team.
