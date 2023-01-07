Recovery continues for Bills safety Hamlin, who remains in critical condition
NFL team to pay tribute to player, first responders, medical staff before Sunday game
Doctors described Damar Hamlin's neurological function as "excellent" Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday.
In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe on his own but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery on Friday when he was taken off a ventilator and showed an ability to speak.
The 24-year-old also made a brief live videoconference appearance Friday for his teammates, making several hand signs and saying, "Love you boys."
Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and his heart stopped on Monday night after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in the first quarter against the Bengals. The game was initially suspended before officially being cancelled later in the week.
The Bills are planning to pay tribute to Hamlin and the first responders and medical staff who treated the player when they close the season Sunday by hosting the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y.
WATCH | Hamlin breathing on his own, talking to teammates:
The NFL also will show support for Hamlin during all Week 18 games, which start Saturday afternoon, including a pre-game moment of support, painting Hamlin's No. 3 on the 30-yard line and pre-game shirts with "Love for Damar 3." The Bills will also wear "3" jersey patches.
On Saturday, the Steelers paid tribute to Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, by delivering toys, books and teaching supplies to Kelly & Nina's Daycare, where the player hosts an annual toy drive.
Fans, players and team owners have also made donations to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation, which has raised just more than $8.2 million US by Saturday afternoon.
WATCH l Sight of Hamlin collapsing renews questions about game's safety:
