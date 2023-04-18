Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NFL

Bills safety Damar Hamlin cleared to play after cardiac arrest, GM says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume playing and is attending the team's voluntary workout program some four months after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati, general manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday.

Attending voluntary workout program fewer than 4 months after collapsing on field

John Wawrow · The Associated Press ·
Men's pro football player, sporting a blue headband, looks onto the field from the sideline.
Bills GM Brandon Beane on Tuesday said safety Damar Hamlin has received medical clearance by a third and final specialist to resume playing after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a Jan. 2 game at Cincinnati. (Duane Burleson/Associated Press/File)

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume playing and is attending the team's voluntary workout program some four months after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati, general manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday.

"He is fully cleared to resume activity," Beane said, with the clearance coming from the team after the player met with a third and final specialist on Friday.

Beane said all three specialists were in agreement that Hamlin can resume playing without any fear of setbacks or complications. While the Bills had their own doctor sit in on Hamlin's meetings with specialists, Beane said the team is following the lead of the specialists.

Hamlin has experienced what doctors are calling a remarkable recovery since collapsing on the field after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in the first quarter of a Jan. 2 game against the Bengals, which was suspended and eventually canceled.

The second-year player from Pittsburgh's exurb of McKee's Rock spent nearly 10 days recovering in hospitals in Cincinnati and Buffalo before being released. He eventually began visiting the Bills' facility and attended the team's season-ending 27-10 loss to Cincinnati in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Hamlin has since made numerous appearances around the country, including meeting with President Joe Biden last month. During the Super Bowl festivities in Arizona in February, he received the NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award. He also took part in a pregame ceremony in which the NFL honored the Bills' and Bengals' training and medical staffs and first responders who treated the 24-year-old.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now