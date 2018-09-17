Prescott shoves Giants aside as Cowboys win home opener

Dak Prescott threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Tavon Austin on the third play of the game and the Dallas Cowboys sacked Eli Manning six times in a 20-13 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday night.

The Dallas defence was strong again, just as in an opening loss at Carolina, as the Cowboys (1-1) avoided the first 0-2 start in seven seasons under coach Jason Garrett.

Manning and the Giants have started 0-2 for the fifth time in the past six seasons.

Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott outgained Saquon Barkley in the first meeting in the pros between the former college rivals and high NFL draft picks. Elliott, who starred at Ohio State, rushed for 78 yards with a touchdown. Barkley, from Penn State, had just 28.

Even Prescott outrushed Barkley, finishing with a career-high 45 yards on the ground while throwing for 160.