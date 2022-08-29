Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. suffers non-life-threatening injuries after being shot
23-year-old shot in attempted robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C.
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking, the NFL team said Sunday night.
The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to a hospital in Washington, D.C., with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The team said in a statement staff members were with Robinson at the hospital.
D.C. police reported a shooting in the northeast section of the city and said it was on the lookout for two possible suspects.
Robinson, a third-round draft pick, was was expected to start for the Commanders this season. He had been particularly impressive during training camp and preseason games, likely earning the job over incumbent Antonio Gibson.
Robinson traveled with the team for its preseason finale at Baltimore on Saturday night but did not dress.
The 6-foot-1, 228-pound back rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns last season at Alabama. The Commanders selected him with the 98th pick in the draft.
