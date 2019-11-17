Appeal rulings from Browns-Steelers brawl expected by Wednesday: report
Cleveland lineman Myles Garrett barred rest of season for helmet-swinging incident
The NFL is expected to rule by Wednesday on any appeals related to the suspensions handed out in the wake of Thursday's brawl between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The NFL's Derrick Brooks and James Thrash will hear the cases early this week and reportedly intend to make their rulings before the teams' respective Week 12 games.
Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely without pay for his role in the melee. The minimum six-game suspension for Garrett, which would extend to the playoffs if the Browns advance, is the largest ever handed out by the NFL for a single-game incident.
WATCH | Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely for using helmet 'as a weapon'
The Browns and Steelers organizations also were fined $250,000 US each.
10 players to be fined?
The NFL is also expected to make good on its statement that further discipline to players "will be forthcoming through the standard accountability process, including those players that left the bench to enter the fight area."
Also, Rudolph is expected to be fined $35,096 for his role in the fight.
The previous record suspension was five games in 2006 for the Tennessee
Titans' Albert Haynesworth after he stomped on the head of the Dallas Cowboys' Andre Gurode and caused lacerations that required 30 stitches.
