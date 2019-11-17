Skip to Main Content
Appeal rulings from Browns-Steelers brawl expected by Wednesday: report
The NFL is expected to rule by Wednesday on any appeals related to the suspensions handed out in the wake of Thursday's brawl between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cleveland lineman Myles Garrett barred rest of season for helmet-swinging incident

The NFL reportedly will rule on any appeals related to suspensions meted out in the wake of the Nov. 14 brawl between Cleveland and the Steelers. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, right, was suspended for the balance of the season for a helmet-swinging incident. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The NFL's Derrick Brooks and James Thrash will hear the cases early this week and reportedly intend to make their rulings before the teams' respective Week 12 games.

Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely without pay for his role in the melee. The minimum six-game suspension for Garrett, which would extend to the playoffs if the Browns advance, is the largest ever handed out by the NFL for a single-game incident.

In Garrett's appeal, he is expected to argue that the NFL's labor deal does not allow for indefinite suspensions for an on-field act.

WATCH | Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely for using helmet 'as a weapon' 

Myles Garrett was suspended for at least the rest of the season and possibly more for nailing Mason Rudolph with his own helmet in an ugly brawl between the Steelers and Browns. 0:31
Also suspended for their role in the fracas, notable for Garrett swinging a helmet at Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, was Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (one game and a fine) and Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey (three games and a fine).

The Browns and Steelers organizations also were fined $250,000 US each.

10 players to be fined?

The NFL is also expected to make good on its statement that further discipline to players "will be forthcoming through the standard accountability process, including those players that left the bench to enter the fight area."

According to Schefter, about 10 players will be fined for leaving the sideline to join the skirmish.

Also, Rudolph is expected to be fined $35,096 for his role in the fight.

The previous record suspension was five games in 2006 for the Tennessee

Titans' Albert Haynesworth after he stomped on the head of the Dallas Cowboys' Andre Gurode and caused lacerations that required 30 stitches.

