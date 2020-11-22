Canadian Claypool scores another TD as Steelers beat Jaguars
Pittsburgh remains only unbeaten team in NFL
Ben Roethlisberger passed for 267 yards and two touchdowns Sunday as the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers overcame a slow start to remain unbeaten with a 27-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Pittsburgh (10-0) is the only NFL team with no losses.
Roethlisberger was 32 of 46 with touchdown passes to Chase Claypool and Eric Ebron. Diontae Johnson had 12 catches for 111 yards. Benny Snell added a touchdown run.
Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph got some mop-up duty for the second week in a row. The Steelers have a short week with an AFC showdown against Baltimore on American Thanksgiving.
For Jacksonville (1-9), rookie quarterback Jake Luton was 16 of 37 for 151 yards, with four interceptions, two each by Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds.
Burrow gets injured in Bengals loss to Washington
The Washington Football Team broke a two-game slide and dispatched the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 20-9 on Sunday at Landover, Md., in a game marred by a left knee injury to Bengals' rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.
Burrow was carted off the field after the injury early in the third quarter. He went down after getting hit below the waist while another defender hit him high from the opposite side on a throw.
Players from both teams offered words to Burrow as he was treated and taken off, including Washington quarterback Alex Smith. With the game still in progress, Burrow tweeted: "Thanks for all the love. Can't get rid of me that easy. See ya next year."
Smith, just two years removed from his own gruesome leg injury, completed 17 of 25 passes for 166 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his first home start this year for Washington (3-7), which pulled to within a half-game of the Philadelphia Eagles for the top spot in the NFC East.
Washington's win was the first for the division in nine head-to-head matchups against the AFC North in 2020 (1-8).
Brees-less Saints beat Falcons
Taysom Hill rushed for two touchdowns and the host New Orleans Saints won their seventh consecutive game by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 24-9 on Sunday afternoon.
Hill made his first NFL start at quarterback as Drew Brees began at least a three-game absence due to rib and lung injuries. Hill completed 18 of 23 passes for 233 yards and had scoring runs of 2 and 10 yards among his team-high 51 rushing yards as the NFC South-leading Saints improved to 8-2.
New Orleans plays its next three games on the road, including a rematch with the Falcons in two weeks.
Alvin Kamara added a rushing touchdown and All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas caught nine of Hill's passes for 104 yards.
The Saints sacked Matt Ryan eight times, including three by Cameron Jordan and two each by fellow end Trey Hendrickson and tackle David Onyemata, as the Falcons fell to 3-7 overall and 3-2 under interim head coach Raheem Morris.
Ryan completed 19 of 37 passes for 232 yards with two interceptions and Atlanta managed just three field goals by Younghoe Koo. The Falcons finished with just 248 total yards and did not score in the second half.
Titans rally for OT win over Ravens
Derrick Henry's 29-yard touchdown run with 5:21 left in overtime Sunday capped a Tennessee Titans' rally from a 21-10 third quarter deficit as they stopped the Baltimore Ravens 30-24 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
Henry, who finished with 133 yards on 28 carries, jump-cut from left to right around a tackler and sped into the end zone for his second walk-off score of the year. It finished a 73-yard drive that started after the Ravens (6-4) went 3-and-out with their overtime possession.
Baltimore forced overtime when Justin Tucker converted his third field goal of the day, a 29-yarder with 16 seconds left in regulation.
Ryan Tannehill completed 22 of 31 passes for 259 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Tennessee, which improved to 7-3. Lamar Jackson connected on 17 of 29 throws for 186 yards with a touchdown and a pick for the Ravens.
The action started before the game did, as the teams engaged in a pregame altercation. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh took umbrage to Tennessee players gathering on the Ravens' logo at midfield. Harbaugh, Titans coach Mike Vrabel and cornerback Malcolm Butler exchanged words.
