Canadian RB Chuba Hubbard posts blazing 40-yard dash time at pro day
Oklahoma St. redshirt junior posted time of 4.36 seconds
Canadian running back Chuba Hubbard raised eyebrows Thursday at Oklahoma State University's pro day.
The native of Sherwood Park, Alta., posted a speedy 40-yard dash time of 4.36 seconds.
Teams representing all 32 NFL teams were on hand to watch Hubbard and his teammates perform.
Among them is linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga of Calgary.
🇨🇦 🤠 Still Fast .... 💨💥💨💥💨💥 <a href="https://t.co/0wJAq88e1P">pic.twitter.com/0wJAq88e1P</a>—@JohnWozniak2
The six-foot, 208-pound Hubbard ran for 625 yards on 133 carries with five TDs before ending the 2020 season early due to an ankle injury and opting out of the upcoming season in favour of the '21 NFL draft.
Hubbard, a redshirt junior, finished his college career having rushed for 3,459 yards and 33 TDs.
Hubbard led U.S. college football in rushing in 2019 with 2,094 yards (8.6-yard average) and 23 touchdowns.
