Tom Brady remains 'open-minded' about possibilities as free agency looms
43-year-old decorated pivot led New England to 12-4 record this season
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady plans to play football next season when he's 43, but he is not tipping his hand about a return to New England as he prepares to become an unrestricted free agent.
All of Brady's decorated 20-year NFL career has been spent in New England, where he has won six Super Bowl rings. He made $23 million US this season after signing a contract extension last offseason that technically took him through the 2021 season.
But the final two years of that deal automatically void at the end of the league year — March 18 — and the deal prevents New England from using the franchise tag, allowing Brady to call all the shots about his destination in 2020 and beyond.
CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported that it would be "extremely surprising" for Brady to reach agreement with the Patriots before the start of free agency.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft said this month that he "hopes and prays" Brady plays for the Patriots next season.
Brady led the Patriots to a 12-4 record in 2019, completing 60.8 percent of his 613 passes for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He failed to make the Pro Bowl for the first time since the 2008 season.
