Panthers' Reid kneels during national anthem in NFL return
Carolina safety also protested racial injustice with former teammate Colin Kaepernick
Panthers safety Eric Reid knelt during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice before Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
None of Reid's new Carolina teammates joined him or stood near him at midfield.
Eric Reid kneels in protest ahead of his first game as a Carolina Panther.<br><br>📸: <a href="https://twitter.com/JoshFox46?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoshFox46</a> <a href="https://t.co/eXY99aALKM">pic.twitter.com/eXY99aALKM</a>—@SBNation
He is the first Panthers player ever to kneel during the national anthem.
With a large American flag in the middle of the field, Reid went to his right knee as the "The Star-Bangled Banner" was sung by Marc Martel.
The 26-year-old Reid made his return to the NFL after signing with the Panthers on Sept. 27, four months after filing a grievance against the NFL alleging teams colluded against signing him during free agency after he knelt during the national anthem alongside 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Reid said in a news conference last week he was undecided whether he would continue to kneel for the national anthem. He said Wednesday that he was "still considering other ways" of protesting and raising awareness, adding that he was "still evaluating the scope of our country and will make that decision later."
"Next year will be 2019. It will mark 400 years since the first slaves touched the soil in this country. That’s 400 years of systemic oppression."<br><br>Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid explains why he knelt during the national anthem: <a href="https://t.co/xVZABuCn5i">pic.twitter.com/xVZABuCn5i</a>—@NBCNews
