Canada's Catherine Raiche becomes highest-ranking female executive in NFL history
32-year-old promoted to senior VP of football operations by Philadelphia Eagles
Canada's Catherine Raiche has become the highest-ranking woman in personnel in NFL history after receiving a promotion from the Philadelphia Eagles.
Raiche was named vice president of football operations by the Eagles on Thursday.
The Eagles say Raiche will be involved in all areas of football operations and player personnel, including pro and college scouting, contract management, player/staff development, and football research.
Raiche will fill a role previously held by current Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry.
Prior to her time in the NFL, Raiche worked in the CFL
Raiche left a law career to start working with the Montreal Alouettes as an intern in 2015.
The Montreal native was named assistant general manager of the Alouettes in 2017, making her the first female assistant GM in the CFL in almost 30 years. She left the Alouettes to join the Toronto Argonauts as director of football administration in 2018, working for Jim Popp, the GM who hired her with the Als.
Raiche left Toronto in 2019 to take a front-office role with the XFL's Tampa Bay franchise, which had hired former Argos coach Marc Trestman as its coach.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?