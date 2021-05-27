Skip to Main Content
NFL

Canada's Catherine Raiche becomes highest-ranking female executive in NFL history

Canada's Catherine Raiche has become the highest-ranking woman in personnel in NFL history after receiving a promotion from the Philadelphia Eagles to be the team's vice president of football operations.

32-year-old promoted to senior VP of football operations by Philadelphia Eagles

The Canadian Press ·
Catherine Raiche was promoted to senior vice-president of football operations by the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, making her the highest-ranking female executive in league history. (The Canadian Press/Toronto Argonauts Football Club, Adam Gagnon)

Canada's Catherine Raiche has become the highest-ranking woman in personnel in NFL history after receiving a promotion from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Raiche was named vice president of football operations by the Eagles on Thursday.

The Eagles say Raiche will be involved in all areas of football operations and player personnel, including pro and college scouting, contract management, player/staff development, and football research.

The 32-year-old Raiche was the team's football operations/player personnel coordinator the last two seasons.

Raiche will fill a role previously held by current Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry.

Prior to her time in the NFL, Raiche worked in the CFL

Raiche left a law career to start working with the Montreal Alouettes as an intern in 2015.

The Montreal native was named assistant general manager of the Alouettes in 2017, making her the first female assistant GM in the CFL in almost 30 years. She left the Alouettes to join the Toronto Argonauts as director of football administration in 2018, working for Jim Popp, the GM who hired her with the Als.

Raiche left Toronto in 2019 to take a front-office role with the XFL's Tampa Bay franchise, which had hired former Argos coach Marc Trestman as its coach.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now