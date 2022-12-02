Allen throws 2 TDs to lead Bills past Patriots for first division win of season
Buffalo QB becomes first player in NFL history with three seasons of 25 passing TDs, five rushing scores
The Buffalo Bills had done everything this season, except earn a victory in their division.
They're hoping their first will be the one that helps put them back on the path to winning it again.
Devin Singletary had a one-yard touchdown run to help the Bills (9-3) win their third straight and take a half-game lead in the division over Miami. Buffalo had been 0-2 against division foes.
"We know these games that are coming up, they matter," Allen said. "The ones in December and January, they matter. We've got to find ways to go win some football games."
Allen became the first player in NFL history with three seasons of 25 passing TDs and five rushing scores.
Including the playoffs last season, the Bills have won their last three meetings with New England (6-6).
Allen went 22 of 33 for 223 yards, consistently buying time in the pocket and finding soft spots in the Patriots' zone. The Bills have struggled at times in the red zone, but went three for three on Thursday.
Despite playing without top pass rusher Von Miller, who suffered a knee injury in a Thanksgiving win over Detroit, Buffalo's defence held the Patriots to three points over the final three quarters.
New England has lost two straight since posting a season-best, three-game win streak.
"There's a lot of things we need to do better," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said.
A week after putting together his most complete effort of the season, New England's Mac Jones was flustered and unsure for most of the night. He finished 22 of 36 for 195 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots were three of 12 on third down and 0 for one in the red zone.
Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said the plan was to make Mac Jones beat them with his arm.
"We just knew we had to make them one dimensional, whatever that was," said Edmunds, who had six tackles. "Our focus is ahead, not looking back."
The Bills started slowly on offence, settling for a field goal on their first possession.
Trailing 7-3, Allen went to work during Buffalo's next two opportunities.
He led his team 82 yards in nine plays, ending the drive with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs on the first play of the second quarter.
Following a Patriots punt, Allen capped a 14-play, 56-drive by eluding the Patriots' pass rush and tiptoeing along the sideline before throwing across his body for an 8-yard TD pass to Gabe Davis.
The Patriots came in banged up on their offensive line and got creative to get their first points of the night.
He made the most of it, catching a quick screen from Jones, finding a seam and sprinting through Buffalo's secondary for a 48-yard touchdown.
That was about the only highlight for the Patriots.
They punted on three straight possessions, then failed to get anything out of Allen's fumble after Nick Folk hit the crossbar on a 48-yard field goal attempt with 10 seconds left in the half.
Miller placed on injured reserve
The Bills placed Von Miller on injured reserve earlier on Thursday.
He will miss at least four games, but Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team is hoping that Miller can return for the final stretch of Buffalo's season.
The Bills signed Miller to a six-year contract in free agency. Miller is the NFL's active leader in sacks with 123 1/2 and he leads the Bills with eight sacks.
