Allen throws 2 touchdowns as Bills shutout Dolphins to pick up 1st win of the season
Mac Jones picks up 1st NFL win as Patriots down Jets
Another Buffalo-Miami game, another lopsided Bills victory. And this one might wind up hurting the Dolphins more than most of the others.
Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, Zach Moss ran for two scores and the Bills knocked out Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa early with a rib injury on the way to a 35-0 win on Sunday.
Devin Singletary rushed for 82 yards and another touchdown for the Bills. Buffalo has won six consecutive games in the series, doing so by an average of 20 points per game. This marks only the second time the Bills have won six in a row against the Dolphins.
The last time the teams met was in Buffalo to end last season, a 56-26 romp by the Bills. This, somehow, was worse for Miami. It was the second-worst shutout loss by the Dolphins at home, topped only by a 43-0 defeat to New England in 2019.
Tagovailoa lasted only two series, knocked out of the game on a failed fourth-down play near midfield where Buffalo's A.J. Epenesa blew past Dolphins right tackle Jesse Davis and was at full speed when he launched into Miami's quarterback. Tagovailoa needed a couple tries just to get to the sideline, was carted to the locker room not long afterward and didn't return.
Jacoby Brissett took over, completing 24 of 40 passes for 169 yards. Allen completed 17 of 33 passes for 179 yards for Buffalo.
Tagovailoa got sacked twice on a three-and-out opening possession, setting up a punt and Buffalo taking over with a short field. Singletary scored on a 46-yard run, the second-longest score of his career, on Buffalo's second play from scrimmage.
The next drive ended when Tagovailoa got hurt. Buffalo took the ball and before long Allen found Stefon Diggs — running away from Xavien Howard, who lost a shoe — in the back of the end zone for a quick 14-0 lead.
Miami's defense tightened for the rest of the half, yielding 38 yards and no points on Buffalo's next six possessions. But Buffalo made it 21-0 when Allen found Dawson Knox for a score on the first possession of the third quarter, and Moss scored twice in the fourth.
Darnold leads Panthers past Saints
Sam Darnold threw two touchdown passes and the Carolina Panthers rode a solid first half to a 26-7 victory against the visiting New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C.
Carolina's defense was stingy, so the team's 17-0 halftime lead allowed the Panthers (2-0) to win at home for the second week in a row.
The Saints (1-1) managed only 128 yards of total offense on a day that several members of the coaching staff were absent due to COVID-19 protocols.
Jameis Winston of the Saints was limited to 111 yards on 11-of-22 passing with two interceptions after tossing five touchdown passes a week earlier in a rout of the Green Bay Packers.
Jones outplays Wilson as Pats beat Jets
Mac Jones and the Patriots prevailed in a battle of highly touted rookie quarterbacks as New England earned a 25-6 win over Zach Wilson and the host New York Jets on Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J.
Jones, the No. 15 overall pick in this year's draft, completed 22-of-30 passes for 186 yards en route to his first NFL victory. Damien Harris rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown and James White also had a rushing TD for New England (2-0), which bounced back from a season-opening 17-16 home loss to Miami.
No. 2 overall pick Wilson was intercepted four times and threw for 210 yards on 19-of-33 passing for the Jets. Wilson has thrown five picks in his first two NFL games after tossing one interception in the Jets' 19-14 loss at Carolina last Sunday.
New York (0-2) suffered its 11th consecutive loss to New England over a six-year span.
Raiders remain undefeated with win over Steelers
Derek Carr threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns Sunday as the Las Vegas Raiders stopped the Steelers in Pittsburgh, 26-17.
Carr hit on 28 of 37 passes, including a pair of huge completions in the fourth quarter, as the Raiders improved to 2-0.
After teaming with speedy receiver Henry Ruggs for a 61-yard scoring strike with 9:35 remaining to Las Vegas a 23-14 lead, Carr found Derrick Waller for 25 yards and a first down with three minutes on the clock.
That helped the Raiders run the clock down to 20 seconds, when Daniel Carlson connected on a 45-yard field goal, his fourth of the game, to ice the outcome.
Ben Roethlisberger completed 27 of 40 passes for 295 yards with a touchdown pass — to rookie running back Najee Harris — and an interception for Pittsburgh (1-1). Kicker Chris Boswell pulled the Steelers within 23-17 with 3:42 left in the game when he boomed a 56-yard field goal, the longest in the 20-year history of Heinz Field.
with files from Field Level Media
