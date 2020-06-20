3 Buccaneers players test positive for COVID-19 at training facility
Three members of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the team's training facility, and the Bucs have closed affected areas of the building.
NFL team shuts down affected areas of building for extensive sanitizing
Three members of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the team's training facility, and the Bucs have closed affected areas of the building.
The team said those areas will remain closed until extensive sanitizing is completed.
All individuals who may have been exposed have been notified, the Bucs said in a statement, "and are following the established protocols, which include a 14-day quarantine period." The team did not identify three people who tested positive.
Team headquarters is remaining open under the first phase of the NFL's reopening plan.
Earlier this week, the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning closed their facility after three players and two staff members tested positive.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.