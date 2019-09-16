Brees injured as Rams beat Saints in title game rematch
Saints QB hurts throwing hand in 1st quarter
With Drew Brees watching from the sideline with an injured hand, the Los Angeles Rams didn't need a no-call to beat the New Orleans Saints again.
Jared Goff passed for 283 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score, and the Rams stopped New Orleans from scoring an offensive touchdown for the first time since 2016 during Los Angeles' 27-9 victory Sunday in a rematch of last season's NFC championship game.
Brees said he had X-rays done on the hand at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum but did not want to say anything until after meeting with a hand specialist, which is expected to happen later on Sunday night.
Teddy Bridgewater went 17 of 30 for 165 yards and Alvin Kamara rushed for just 45 yards for the Saints (1-1), who seemed discombobulated without their longtime quarterback. New Orleans didn't score an offensive touchdown for only the fourth time in 13-plus seasons under coach Sean Payton, who got a lengthy contract extension before the game.
Todd Gurley rushed for 63 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season late in the third quarter of this rematch of the Rams' 26-23 overtime win in New Orleans last January. That game turned on the infamous uncalled pass interference late in regulation by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, who had six tackles in the rematch.
This one also had refereeing drama that left the Saints steamed: New Orleans' Cameron Jordan had a long fumble return for a touchdown wiped out in the second quarter. The play initially was ruled an incomplete pass before video review determined Goff had fumbled, but Jordan's long return didn't count because officials had blown the play dead.
But the Saints were crushed by 11 penalties for 87 yards, while the Rams' offence recovered from a slow start to make three straight touchdown drives in the second half.
Shortly after Brandin Cooks caught a TD pass, Cooper Kupp made the play of the game with a spectacular 67-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter. Goff scored after Kupp was ruled down at the 1 by video review. Kupp finished with five catches for 120 yards, while Goff surpassed 10,000 career yards passing.
This matchup between two of the most prolific offences in NFL history was definitely not a fireworks show, between Brees' absence and the inconsistent performance of Los Angeles coach Sean McVay's offence. The Rams failed to score a touchdown in the first half for only the third time in McVay's tenure.
Donald also missed part of the first half with a back injury, but the two-time Defensive Player of the Year returned to lead the Rams' impressive defensive effort.
Injuries
Beyond Donald's temporary absence, the Rams lost two offensive starters: right guard Austin Blythe injured his ankle in the first half, and tight end Tyler Higbee incurred a chest injury early in the second half.
End of an era
The game was the Rams' final home opener at the 96-year-old Coliseum: They'll move into SoFi Stadium in Inglewood next season. The Rams and Chargers unveiled the name of their multibillion-dollar complex before the game.
