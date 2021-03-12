Skip to Main Content
Tom Brady agrees to contract extension with Buccaneers through 2022: report

Quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly agreed to a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers through the 2022 season. ESPN said the new deal voided a one-year extension and saves the Buccaneers $19 million US against the salary cap.

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady's initially signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers in 2020 for $50 million US. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Veteran quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady has agreed a deal to extend his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers through the 2022 season, U.S. media reported on Friday.

Brady last month led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title in his first season with the club when they beat defending champions Kansas City Chiefs, with the 43-year-old securing a record-extending seventh championship ring in the process.

Brady, who won six Super Bowls in 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, left the franchise before signing a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs last year.

Widely considered to be the greatest quarterback of all time, Brady said last month that he had no plans to retire while he was still physically fit.

"I think next year's going to be a lot better than this year," he said before the Super Bowl.

"I feel like I'll be in a much better place mentally. I'm going to train a lot better this year. Physically, next year I'll be in a better place."

