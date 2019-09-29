Bills QB Josh Allen leaves with head injury in close loss to Patriots
Allen being evaluated after helmet-to-helmet hit
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen left after sustaining a head injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 16-10 loss to the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y., and did not return.
Allen remained on the ground for several moments before getting up under his own power. He was briefly examined in the blue tent on the sideline before running toward the locker room. The team confirmed he was being evaluated for a head injury.
Matt Barkley entered the game and promptly completed a 28-yard pass to John Brown on his first play, but the Bills then turned the ball over on downs at the New England 3-yard line.
Trailing 16-10 in the final minutes, Barkley's arm was hit as he threw, and Jamie Collins' interception with 1:27 left sealed the Patriots' victory.
Allen was 13 of 28 for 153 yards, three interceptions and a fumble before leaving. Barkley finished 9 of 16 for 127 yards and the game-ending pick.
