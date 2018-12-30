3 players ejected in Dolphins-Bills season finale

Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso and defensive end Robert Quinn, along with Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Jordan Mills, were ejected from Buffalo's 42-17 season-ending win following a late hit on quarterback Josh Allen during the third quarter.

Allen was already sliding when Alonso dived in front of him and kicked the quarterback in the helmet.

A scuffle broke out amid a group of players, and Quinn came running in at full speed from about 20 yards and dived atop the pile.

Alonso was ejected for kicking Allen, while Quinn and Mills were ejected for personal foul penalties.

Quinn remained on the sideline for the remainder of the Bills series, which ended with LeSean McCoy scoring on a 9-yard run to take a 28-14 lead.

Officials then went to the Dolphins sideline, and Quinn was escorted to the locker room.

Alonso has a history of late hits on sliding quarterbacks. Last year, he concussed Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco with a hit to the head as the quarterback slid, but he was not ejected. This year, Alonso was flagged for a 15-yard penalty after hitting Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck while he was sliding, though Alonso appeared to try to hold up.

It was the second fight in Buffalo this year that led to multiple ejections. In Week 12, Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette were ejected for throwing punches.