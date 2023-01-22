Bills' Damar Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest
Team posts video showing Hamlin arriving at locker room in Buffalo
Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional-round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, according to the team's social media.
The Bills posted a video to Instagram and Twitter apparently showing Hamlin arriving at the team's locker room and the message "Welcome home, Damar."
Welcome home, <a href="https://twitter.com/HamlinIsland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HamlinIsland</a>. ❤️💙<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsBUF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsBUF</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://t.co/OG88gibcVv">pic.twitter.com/OG88gibcVv</a>—@BuffaloBills
Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals last met on Jan. 2 in a game that came to an abrupt halt and was eventually cancelled after Hamlin's collapse on the field.
His presence was enough to uplift his teammates, who after Hamlin's collapse surrounded him as medical teams who rushed the field used CPR and an automatic external defibrillator (AED) to restart his heart.
The Bills have not disclosed the results of tests Hamlin has undergone to determine why his heart stopped after he was struck in the chest while making what appeared to be a routine tackle.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?