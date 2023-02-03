Bengals' Joe Mixon charged with aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing gun at woman
Incident allegedly occurred the day before Cincinnati beat Buffalo in playoffs
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been charged in a warrant with pointing a gun at a woman and threatening her, according to court documents.
Mixon faces a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing, according to the documents, which were filed Thursday in Hamilton County Municipal Court and obtained by The Associated Press. No attorney is listed for him in court records.
According to the warrant, Mixon pointed the gun at the woman and told her, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police [can't] get me."
The incident occurred on Jan. 21, the day before the Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills in a divisional-round playoff game.
STATEMENT FROM THE <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BENGALS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BENGALS</a> ON RB JOE MIXON: “ The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.”—@JosinaAnderson
The 26-year-old Mixon rushed for 814 yards and seven touchdowns this season, his sixth. He also had 60 receptions for 441 yards, both career highs, and two touchdowns.
In 2014, when he was 18, Mixon punched a female Oklahoma student in the face, an attack captured on surveillance video. He was suspended from the football team for a year and entered an Alford plea, in which a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence for a conviction. He received a deferred sentence and was ordered to perform community service and undergo counselling.
The incident hurt his standing in the draft, with several teams saying they passed on him because of concerns about his character.