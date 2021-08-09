Ravens' Lamar Jackson noncommittal on vaccine following 2nd bout with COVID-19
'I've got to talk to my team doctors and try to see how they feel about it,' says Jackson
It's been quite a couple of weeks for Lamar Jackson.
He tested positive for COVID-19 again, missing the beginning of training camp. While he was away, Buffalo's Josh Allen — another quarterback from Jackson's draft class — signed a big extension, raising more questions about how Jackson's negotiations are going with the Ravens.
Now Jackson is practicing again, trying to make up for lost time while adjusting to some important new teammates.
Jackson spoke to the media Monday for the first time since returning from the COVID-19 list. He began practicing Saturday. Jackson's positive COVID-19 test came right before the start of training camp. He also tested positive last season and missed a game.
Although Jackson was in good spirits Monday, he said the positive test was tough to take, especially given the timing.
"It was crazy. I was heartbroken, because I wasn't looking forward to that at all — right before camp," he said. "It was like, not again, not right now. But it's over with."
'I've got to talk to my team doctors'
When asked if the Ravens have talked to him about getting vaccinated, he sounded noncommittal.
"I just got off the COVID list, so I've got to talk to my team doctors and try to see how they feel about it," he said. "Keep learning as much as I can about it, and we'll go from there."
Baltimore added receiver Sammy Watkins in the offseason and drafted receiver Rashod Bateman, part of an effort to improve what was the lowest passing output in the league a season ago.
"Sammy makes my job a lot easier, and my job is to make his a lot easier," Jackson said. "Even when we're doing scramble drills and stuff like that, he's fighting off defenders, getting open. I missed him in the end zone, little back shoulder, he was right there. I'm mad I missed him. I'm still mad right now."
Contract negotiations
As for Allen's contract, Jackson wasn't saying much about how that might affect his negotiations.
Coach John Harbaugh also indicated there wasn't anything new to report on that front.
"It'll happen when it's going to happen. It's best for both sides to happen, both sides want it to happen," he said. "There's really not a hurry."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?