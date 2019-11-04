Lamar Jackson, Ravens unlock Patriots' defence to hand defending champs 1st loss
Baltimore rips apart New England to leave 49ers as only undefeated team
The New England Patriots' unbeaten season crashed to an end under the weight of their own mistakes and inability to contain Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who ripped apart the NFL's stingiest defence with his arm and legs in a 37-20 victory Sunday night.
That made it 30-20, and not even six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady could bring New England out of the hole. Brady, who went 30 for 46 for 285 yards, threw an interception with 12:47 left.
Jackson then led a methodical 9 1/2-minute drive that ended with his thrust into the end zone from the 1.
Jackson, the slick second-year quarterback, ran for 61 yards and two touchdowns and went 17 for 23 for 163 yards and a score. Mark Ingram ran for 115 yards, and the NFL's leading rushing attack amassed 210 yards on the ground.
And so ended New England's 12-game winning streak, dating to last season and including the playoffs.
