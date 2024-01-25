Content
Falcons hire Raheem Morris as head coach, pass on Belichick: reports

The Atlanta Falcons have hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their head coach after an exhaustive search that included six-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

Former Bucs bench boss served as Atlanta's interim coach before becoming Rams' DC

Paul Newberry, Rob Maaddi · The Associated Press ·
A male football coach wearing a hat and communications headset holds a play chart in his left hand while looking off into the distance from his team's sideline with players and coaches behind him.
Raheem Morris looks on during the first half of a game against the Cardinals last November while serving as the Rams' defensive coordinator. (Rick Scuteri/The Associated Press)

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not made the announcement.

Morris is a familiar name in Atlanta, having served as the Falcons' interim head coach for the final 11 games of the 2020 season after the firing of Dan Quinn. He previously coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons.

