Arizona Cardinals hire ex-Texas Tech coach Kingsbury

The Arizona Cardinals have hired former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury, a move aimed at providing guidance for young quarterback Josh Rosen and resuscitating the worst offence in the NFL.

The Cardinals announced the hiring Tuesday after a long interview earlier in the day, saying Kingsbury had agreed to terms on a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth. He was to be introduced at a news conference at the team's training facility in Tempe on Wednesday.

Kingsbury was fired after going 35-40 in six seasons at Texas Tech, but his teams were known for their high-scoring performances. His prize pupil in those days was current Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Tuesday's hiring came barely a month after Kingsbury was hired as offensive co-ordinator at USC.

Kingsbury, also a former offensive co-ordinator at Texas A&M where he worked with Johnny Manziel, replaces Steve Wilks, who was fired after going an NFL-worst 3-13 in his one season in Arizona.

That means Kingsbury will take over a team with the No. 1 overall draft pick, along with a bevy of other picks and lots of salary cap space.

The new coach inherits a team that finished last in the NFL in all major offensive categories last year. Rosen, who as a rookie took over as starter four games into the season, had an up-and-down year with no significant improvement.

Playing behind a makeshift offensive line decimated by injuries, he wound up last among quarterbacks who played regularly, completing 55 per cent of his passes for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns with 14 intercepts and a 66.7 quarterback rating.

Rosen, who was picked 10th overall in last year's draft, is probably the No. 1 reason Kingsbury got the job.

The Cardinals' record last year was their worst in 18 years and matched the worst since the franchise moved to the desert from St. Louis in 1988.