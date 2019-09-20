Skip to Main Content
New England Patriots release Antonio Brown after 2nd sexual misconduct allegation
The Patriots announced they are cutting controversial wide receiver Antonio Brown Friday afternoon, just five days after Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and scored a touchdown in his debut with the team.

Receiver facing rape, sexual misconduct allegations

Jimmy Golen · The Associated Press ·
The New England Patriots released receiver Antonio Brown on Friday after just 11 days with the team. Brown is facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown was released by the Patriots on Friday after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct. New England is the third team in seven months to have tired of the receiver's conduct.

The defending Super Bowl champions announced the move in a statement emailed to reporters, three minutes after Brown posted on Twitter: "Thank you for the opportunity Patriots .GoWinIt."

Brown has been accused of rape in a lawsuit by a former trainer. He also faces allegations that he exposed himself to an artist he hired to paint a mural at his home. He has denied the accusations.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady both declined to comment on Brown — one of the NFL's most prolific receivers for a decade — during their scheduled media availability Friday. Belichick said during the morning that the team was looking into "some things," then cut off his news conference when reporters continued to ask about Brown.

In the email attributed to "a Patriots spokesperson," the team said: "We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."

Earlier this week, Nike cut ties with the receiver, saying in an email, "Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete."

