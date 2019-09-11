Antonio Brown joins new Patriots teammates at practice amid rape allegations
Player also linked to bizarre foot injury, skipping practices, run-in with Raiders GM
Antonio Brown practised with the New England Patriots for the first time Wednesday afternoon, a day after the running back's former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions.
"Antonio and his representatives have made statements, so I'm not going to be expanding on any of those," Belichick said. "They are what they are. We've looked into the situation. We're taking it very seriously all the way through the organization. I'm sure there are questions, but I'm not going to enter into a discussion about that."
Brown has denied the allegations. Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, told The Associated Press his client plans to countersue. The NFL has declined comment but will be opening an investigation into the matter.
Belichick was asked specifically about the possibility of Brown being placed on the commissioner's exempt list by Roger Goodell. That special designation, which is used at the discretion of Goodell to allow the league to conduct investigations into possible violations of the league's personal conduct policy, would prevent Brown from practicing or attending games while on the list.
"We're preparing for one day at a time," Belichick said.
Brown was originally traded from Pittsburgh to Oakland in the off-season. But a bizarre foot injury, fights with the NFL over his helmet, skipping practices, multiple fines, a run-in with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock and his social media posts ultimately led to the decision to release him.
He agreed to a deal with the defending Super Bowl champions hours after the Raiders granted his request and let him go.