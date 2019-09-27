Skip to Main Content
Embattled receiver Antonio Brown reverses course, says he's not done with football
Antonio Brown has indicated he's not retiring from the NFL, only a few days after announcing he was done with the league in a Twitter rant.

31-year-old without a job after being accused of sexual misconduct by two women

The Associated Press
After saying last week he was done with the NFL, Antonio Brown indicated on Twitter Thursday that he had changed his mind. Brown, 31, was released by the New England Patriots in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. (The Associated Press)

The four-time All-Pro wide receiver wrote on Twitter on Thursday: "I'm still the best why stop now." He followed with the suggestion that the game needs him.

Brown has been accused of sexual misconduct by two women. He was released by the New England Patriots last week after playing only one game. He's been dumped by three teams in the last six months.

Brown, who lost Nike as a sponsor last week, says he'll practice at high schools one day a week, starting in Miami.

The 31-year-old Brown also engaged in a Twitter spat with Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle, who faced him often with the Baltimore Ravens.

