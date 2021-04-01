Montreal Alouettes embrace possibility of NFL games being played in CFL city
Olympic Stadium, B.C. Place operators express interest in NFL hosting opportunities
The Montreal Alouettes are embracing the possibility of NFL games being played in their city.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday the league has set its sights on playing in Canada as part of it expanding its regular season from 16 to 17 games. Starting in 2022, every franchise will play a game internationally at least once every eight years.
The idea of an NFL game being played at Olympic Stadium is fine with the Alouettes, who play their home contests at Molson Stadium.
"As the sole professional football team in Quebec, we view any major football events in the province as a positive," the CFL franchise said in a statement. "For the past two years, we have felt excitement for our sport during the month of February with the presence of Quebecers in back-to-back Super Bowls.
"If an NFL game in Montreal allows our fans to watch more football and makes them happy, then we can only rejoice."
The NFL says it will focus initially on playing games in Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Europe and South America.
Most of the biggest crowds in CFL history have been at Olympic Stadium, with the league-high being 69,093 for a Montreal Alouettes game in 1977.
As for the B.C. Lions, a team official said the franchise's main focus is returning to the field of play in 2021. The CFL cancelled the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
