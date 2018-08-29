Aaron Rodgers inks $134M US extension with Green Bay Packers
2-time NFL MVP's deal worth 33.5M annually
Aaron Rodgers is getting another big deal.
The two-time NFL MVP and Green Bay Packers agreed to terms Wednesday on a four-year extension that would keep Rodgers under contract through the 2023 season.
The four-year deal is worth $134 million US, with more than $100 million in guaranteed money. Rodgers' former teammate, NFL Network analyst James Jones, first reported the agreement.
Rodgers' new annual average salary of $33.5 million per year would eclipse Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan's five-year extension worth $30 million a year.
Aaron Rodgers is 1 of 4 quarterbacks to throw 40 Pass TD in multiple seasons<br><br>He's 1 of 9 players to win multiple MVP awards<br><br>He currently owns the highest TD-Int ratio in NFL history (4.0). He could throw an interception on his next 24 attempts and still have the highest. <a href="https://t.co/fhIjodr0Wv">pic.twitter.com/fhIjodr0Wv</a>—@ESPNStatsInfo
Rodgers turns 35 in December. He signed his previous extension, a five-year deal worth $110 million, before the 2013 season.
Neither Rodgers nor the Packers expressed concern through this preseason that they couldn't get a new deal done.
"I talk with my agent daily, so I'm aware of conversations," Rodgers said when training camp opened last month. "But I'm really not too worried about it ... like I said, there's more than mutual interest on both sides."
Rodgers is healthy again after being limited to seven games last year because of a right collarbone injury. Green Bay flopped without him.
