Rodgers exits Packers' regular-season finale with concussion

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers departed Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Detroit Lions in the second quarter with a concussion.

The team officially declared Rodgers out with the concussion early in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers walked to the locker room with trainers, but it is unclear when the potential concussion occurred. He was sacked early in the first quarter and his helmet knocked off. He played the entire first quarter.

Rodgers was replaced by backup DeShone Kizer, who hadn't thrown a pass since Week 1 when Rodgers suffered a knee injury. Kizer also briefly saw action against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.

The 35-year-old Rodgers did not return to the field after halftime on Sunday.

The Packers announced that left tackle David Bakhtiari had a hip injury and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster suffered an elbow injury. Both were listed as questionable to return.

The Packers and Lions have been eliminated from the playoffs.