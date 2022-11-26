Watch the 2022 Vanier Cup: Laval vs. Saskatchewan
Rouge et Or will face Huskies Saturday at 1 p.m. ET in London, Ont.
The Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies meet in the 2022 Canada Life Vanier Cup on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. ET.
Click on the video player above to stream the game live from Western Alumni Stadium in London, Ont.
The match will also be broadcast live on CBC TV.
WATCH | How the 'Miracle' U of T Blues became Vanier Cup champions:
The Rouge et Or boast a 4-1 all-time record against the Huskies, punctuated by their two Vanier Cup victories in 2004 and 2006. Their first championship meeting in 2004 in Hamilton was the first not played in Toronto, and Laval's 7-1 victory is the lowest-scoring Vanier Cup game in history. Their second meeting, Laval's 13-8 win in Saskatoon, is tied for the fourth lowest combined score.
This season, both teams finished with 7-1 records, and unlike their previous defensive battles, sets up as a potential offensive showdown.
Read more about how the two teams stack up against one another by reading a preview of the matchup by CBC Sports' Rory Sumner.
