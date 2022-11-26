Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Football·Live

Watch the 2022 Vanier Cup: Laval vs. Saskatchewan

The Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies meet in the 2022 Canada Life Vanier Cup on Saturday, watch live on CBC Sports beginning at

Rouge et Or will face Huskies Saturday at 1 p.m. ET in London, Ont.

CBC Sports ·

CBC Sports: U Sports 2022 Vanier Cup: Laval vs Saskatchewan

47 minutes ago
Live
Watch as CBC Sports Presents brings you the 2022 Vanier Cup from London, Ontario, Canada.

The Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies meet in the 2022 Canada Life Vanier Cup on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

Click on the video player above to stream the game live from Western Alumni Stadium in London, Ont.

The match will also be broadcast live on CBC TV.

WATCH | How the 'Miracle' U of T Blues became Vanier Cup champions:

The Unknown History of how the "Miracle" U of T Blues became Vanier Cup champions

20 days ago
Duration 14:37
The 1993 University of Toronto Varsity Blues football program was left for dead, 11 months later they were Vanier Cup champions.

The Rouge et Or boast a 4-1 all-time record against the Huskies, punctuated by their two Vanier Cup victories in 2004 and 2006. Their first championship meeting in 2004 in Hamilton was the first not played in Toronto, and Laval's 7-1 victory is the lowest-scoring Vanier Cup game in history. Their second meeting, Laval's 13-8 win in Saskatoon, is tied for the fourth lowest combined score.

This season, both teams finished with 7-1 records, and unlike their previous defensive battles, sets up as a potential offensive showdown.

Read more about how the two teams stack up against one another by reading a preview of the matchup by CBC Sports' Rory Sumner.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now