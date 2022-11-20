Content
Laval rallies past Western in Mitchell Bowl to clinch spot in 57th Vanier Cup

The Laval Rouge et Or advanced to face the Saskatchewan Huskies in the 57th Vanier Cup with a 27-20 comeback win over the Western Mustangs in the Mitchell Bowl on Saturday.

The Canadian university football championship is next Saturday at 1 p.m. ET in London, Ont.

The Canadian Press ·
Ian Leroux, left, and Antoine Dansereau-Leclerc of the Laval Rouge et Or celebrate after defeating the Western Mustangs in the Mitchell Bowl on Saturday at Western Alumni Stadium in London, Ont. (The Canadian Press)

The Rouge et Or trailed 17-4 at halftime, but scored 23 points in the second half to knock off the defending Vanier Cup champion Mustangs at Western Alumni Stadium in London, Ont.

Laval will be gunning for a record 11th Vanier Cup title.

WATCH | Laval dominates 2nd half to defeat Western in Mitchell Bowl:

Laval's defence dominates 2nd half to silence Western

1 hour ago
Duration 1:24
After falling behind in the first half Laval held Western to just three points in the second and secured their spot in the Vanier Cup.
The Huskies pulled away in the second half earlier on Saturday to beat St. Francis Xavier 36-19 in the Uteck Bowl in Antigonish, N.S.

The Canadian university football championship is next Saturday at 1 p.m. ET in London, Ont. Watch live coverage on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.

WATCH | How the 'Miracle' U of T Blues became Vanier Cup champions:

The Unknown History of how the "Miracle" U of T Blues became Vanier Cup champions

13 days ago
Duration 14:37
The 1993 University of Toronto Varsity Blues football program was left for dead, 11 months later they were Vanier Cup champions.
