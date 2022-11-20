Laval rallies past Western in Mitchell Bowl to clinch spot in 57th Vanier Cup
The Laval Rouge et Or advanced to face the Saskatchewan Huskies in the 57th Vanier Cup with a 27-20 comeback win over the Western Mustangs in the Mitchell Bowl on Saturday.
Rouge et Or will face Saskatchewan Huskies next Saturday in London, Ont.
The Laval Rouge et Or advanced to face the Saskatchewan Huskies in the 57th Vanier Cup with a 27-20 comeback win over the Western Mustangs in the Mitchell Bowl on Saturday.
The Rouge et Or trailed 17-4 at halftime, but scored 23 points in the second half to knock off the defending Vanier Cup champion Mustangs at Western Alumni Stadium in London, Ont.
Laval will be gunning for a record 11th Vanier Cup title.
WATCH | Laval dominates 2nd half to defeat Western in Mitchell Bowl:
The Huskies pulled away in the second half earlier on Saturday to beat St. Francis Xavier 36-19 in the Uteck Bowl in Antigonish, N.S.
The Canadian university football championship is next Saturday at 1 p.m. ET in London, Ont. Watch live coverage on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.
WATCH | How the 'Miracle' U of T Blues became Vanier Cup champions:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?