Laval captures Vanier Cup title with victory over Saskatchewan
The Laval Rouge et Or have won the Vanier Cup with a 30-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Huskies.
They defeated the Saskatchewan Huskies 30-24 at Western Alumni Stadium in London, Ont.
Laval has won the Canadian university football championship a record 11 times.
It's the Rouge et Or's first title since 2018.
The Huskies also reached the final last year but fell to Western.
Saskatchewan was looking for its first championship since 1998.
More to come.
