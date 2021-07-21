Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden diagnosed with terminal condition
91-year-old Hall of Famer coached Florida for 34 years
Hall of Fame college football coach Bobby Bowden announced Wednesday he has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition.
"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bowden said in a statement released to news outlets, including The Associated Press. "My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."
The 91-year-old Bowden was hospitalized last October after he tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test came a few days after returning to his Tallahassee home from a lengthy hospital stay for an infection in his leg. He did not disclose his condition in his statement.
"Coach Bowden built a football dynasty and raised the national profile of Florida State University, and he did it with dignity, class and a sense of humor," Florida State president John Thrasher said in a statement. "Although his accomplishments on the field are unmatched, his legacy will go far beyond football. His faith and family have always come first, and he is an incredible role model for his players and fans alike. He is beloved by the FSU family."
Bowden retired following the 2009 season with a Gator Bowl win over West Virginia in Florida State's 28th straight postseason appearance.
Bowden had wanted to coach another season to continue this pursuit of 400 wins, but Florida State officials did not renew his contract. He was replaced by then-offensive coordinator Jimbo Fisher.
"Anyone who has had the opportunity to be around Coach Bowden knows what it is like to know a person who has his priorities in the right order, who loves life and values integrity and honor."
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, the architect of some of the most prolific offences in the history of the game, said Bowden has been an example to every coach.
"He's one of those guys that made us all want to coach when we were younger, made it exciting," Leach said. "Coach Bowden threw the ball before most people were inclined to. When I was young, in high school, junior high, I used to watch his teams because they're a team that was liable to upset teams ahead of them, and that's as they started throwing the ball around, became more and more explosive."
