Football·New

Fans save falling cat using American flag as net at football match

Lucky feline survives fall from façade of upper deck during college game

Tim Reynolds · The Associated Press ·
The Miami Hurricanes take the field for the game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The most notable catch in Saturday's game between No. 22 Miami and Appalachian State didn't even happen on the field. Wasn't even a football. It was a cat. The animal somehow got into Hard Rock Stadium, then got caught by one of its paws off the facade of the upper deck. It eventually fell to the lower level of the stadium, where fans using an American flag as a makeshift net of sorts were able to safely catch it before it was carried off to safety.

