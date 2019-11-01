Skip to Main Content
Riders' Cody Fajardo listed as starter ahead of key game against Eskimos
Football

Riders' Cody Fajardo listed as starter ahead of key game against Eskimos

It appears Cody Fajardo will start at quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders when they host the Edmonton Eskimos tomorrow, as he was listed atop the depth chart despite missing practice with a sore back.

Saskatchewan quarterback was considered questionable after missing practice with sore back

The Canadian Press ·
The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed starting quarterback Cody Fajardo to a two-year contract extension earlier this season. Saskatchewan can clinch first place in the West Division with a win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

It appears Cody Fajardo will start at quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders when they host the Edmonton Eskimos tomorrow.

The Roughriders released their depth chart for the game and had Fajardo as the top pivot over Isaac Harker and Bryan Bennett, though that could still change before kickoff.

Fajardo, named the team's outstanding player this season, was considered questionable for the game after missing Thursday's practice with a sore back.

The game is a big one for the Riders, who can clinch first place in the West Division with a win.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.