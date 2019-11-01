Riders' Cody Fajardo listed as starter ahead of key game against Eskimos

It appears Cody Fajardo will start at quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders when they host the Edmonton Eskimos tomorrow.

The Roughriders released their depth chart for the game and had Fajardo as the top pivot over Isaac Harker and Bryan Bennett, though that could still change before kickoff.

Fajardo, named the team's outstanding player this season, was considered questionable for the game after missing Thursday's practice with a sore back.

The game is a big one for the Riders, who can clinch first place in the West Division with a win.