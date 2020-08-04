Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says he's buying XFL out of bankruptcy
Former WWE superstar spent 2 months with CFL's Stampeders in 1995
Former wrestling star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he has acquired the XFL.
The 48-year-old actor made the announcement on Twitter. Reportedly the price is $15 million US.
The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before cancelling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league suspended operations and laid off all of its employees on April 10 and filed for bankruptcy protection on April 13.
Since ending his wrestling career, Johnson has become a movie star, including in the "Fast & Furious" and "Jumanji" franchises.
Johnson, who hails from Hayward, Calif., was a defensive tackle for the University of Miami from 1991 to 1994, winning a national title his first year. He spent two months with the Calgary Stampeders in 1995.
Dwayne Johnson was on Stamps practice roster in 1995. He later gained fame as a wrestler and actor <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheRock</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBT</a> <a href="http://t.co/v704KgwrLq">pic.twitter.com/v704KgwrLq</a>—@calstampeders
Spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season, either.
A previous version of the XFL also played one season in 2001.
With files from CBC Sports
