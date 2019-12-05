Skip to Main Content
Canadian running back Chuba Hubbard named Big 12 offensive player of year
Football

Canadian running back Chuba Hubbard named Big 12 offensive player of year

Edmonton native Chuba Hubbard, the NCAA rushing leader, has been named the Big 12 offensive player of the year.

20-year-old Edmonton native led NCAA with 1,936 rushing yards

The Associated Press ·
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard has 10 consecutive 100-yard games this season, including last Saturday's game against the rival Oklahoma Sooners. (Sue Ogrocki/The Associated Press)
Edmonton native Chuba Hubbard, the NCAA rushing leader, has been named the Big 12 offensive player of the year.

Conference sacks leader James Lynch from Baylor was named top defensive player.

The awards, as determined by a vote of the league's 10 coaches, was released Wednesday.

Baylor coach Matt Rhule, whose No. 8 Bears went from 11 losses two years ago to 11 wins and a spot in this week's Big 12 championship game against No. 6 Oklahoma, was chosen as the league's top coach by his peers.

Oklahoma graduate transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts was picked as the Big 12's offensive newcomer of the year.

Hubbard has 1,936 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns with Oklahoma State this season, including 10 consecutive 100-yard games. Lynch has 10 1/2 sacks this season and is Baylor's career leader with 19. Hurts has thrown for 3,347 yards with 31 touchdowns, and is the Big 12's second-leading rusher with 1,217 yards and 18 TDs.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.