Canadian running back Chuba Hubbard named Big 12 offensive player of year
20-year-old Edmonton native led NCAA with 1,936 rushing yards
Conference sacks leader James Lynch from Baylor was named top defensive player.
The awards, as determined by a vote of the league's 10 coaches, was released Wednesday.
Baylor coach Matt Rhule, whose No. 8 Bears went from 11 losses two years ago to 11 wins and a spot in this week's Big 12 championship game against No. 6 Oklahoma, was chosen as the league's top coach by his peers.
Oklahoma graduate transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts was picked as the Big 12's offensive newcomer of the year.
Hubbard has 1,936 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns with Oklahoma State this season, including 10 consecutive 100-yard games. Lynch has 10 1/2 sacks this season and is Baylor's career leader with 19. Hurts has thrown for 3,347 yards with 31 touchdowns, and is the Big 12's second-leading rusher with 1,217 yards and 18 TDs.
Thank you cowboy nation for a great year! 🤞🏾—@Hubbard_RMN
