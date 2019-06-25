Argonauts bring back Canadian kicker/punter Zack Medeiros
The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian kicker/punter Zack Medeiros to their practice roster after Ronnie Pfeffer was hurt in the team's season-opening 64-14 loss to Hamilton.
London, Ont., native averaged 46.1 yards on 59 punts last season
The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian kicker/punter Zack Medeiros to their practice roster.
The move comes after Argos punter Ronnie Pfeffer was hurt in the team's season-opening 64-14 loss against the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats last Saturday.
Drew Brown handled kicking and punting duties for the rest of the game.
Medeiros, 28, returns to Toronto after playing 11 games for the Argos in 2018. The native of London, Ont., hit 15 of 20 field goals and punted 59 times for an average of 46.1 yards.
The Argos also announced that Canadian running back Mercer Timmis has retired.
WATCH | Tiger-Cats tie record for biggest win in franchise history:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.