Blue Bombers QB Zach Collaros headlines 27-player CFL all-star team
League-high 8 Stampeders named; Lions pivot Rourke to work out for NFL clubs
Zach Collaros of the Grey Cup-bound Winnipeg Blue Bombers headlines the CFL's 2022 all-star team.
The 27-player all-star roster was released Tuesday in advance of Sunday's league championship in Regina.
Collaros had a league-leading 37 touchdown passes and was second with 4,183 passing yards this season. The reigning CFL outstanding player is a finalist for this year's award.
He was one of six Winnipeg players honoured as the Blue Bombers try for a third straight Grey Cup victory. One of his favourite targets, receiver Dalton Schoen, was also named after posting 1,441 yards and 16 touchdowns in his rookie season.
WATCH | Collaros exits West final with injury:
The Calgary Stampeders, who lost to B.C. in the West Division semifinal, had a league-high eight players named to the team, including league-leading rusher Ka'Deem Carey (1,088 yards) and kicker Rene Paredes.
Paredes, from Pierrefonds, Que., was named a CFL all-star for the fifth time after hitting 90 per cent of his field goals (54-for-60).
The Toronto Argonauts, who will meet Winnipeg in the Grey Cup, had three representatives, tied with Hamilton for most in the East Division.
Six Canadians were named to the team: Paredes, Toronto receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Calgary centre Sean McEwen, Hamilton guard Brandon Revenberg, Winnipeg guard Patrick Neufeld and Calgary linebacker Cameron Judge.
CFL all-stars
OFFENCE
- Quarterback Zach Collaros (Winnipeg)
- Running back Ka'Deem Carey (Calgary)
- Receiver Dalton Schoen (Winnipeg)
- Receiver Eugene Lewis (Montreal)
- Receiver Dominique Rhymes (B.C.)
- Receiver Tim White (Hamilton)
- Receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (Toronto)
- Centre Sean McEwen (Calgary)
- Guard Brandon Revenberg (Hamilton)
- Guard Patrick Neufeld (Winnipeg)
- Tackle Stanley Bryant (Winnipeg)
- Tackle Derek Dennis (Calgary)
DEFENCE
- Defensive end Lorenzo Mauldin IV (Ottawa)
- Defensive end Shawn Lemon (Calgary)
- Defensive tackle Mike Rose (Calgary)
- Defensive tackle Jake Ceresna (Edmonton)
- Linebacker Wynton McManis (Toronto)
- Linebacker Cameron Judge (Calgary)
- Linebacker Kameron Kelly (Hamilton)
- Cornerback Jamal Peters (Toronto)
- Cornerback Garry Peters (B.C.)
- Defensive back Marcus Sayles (B.C.)
- Defensive back Deatrick Nichols (Winnipeg)
- Safety Loucheiz Purifoy (B.C.)
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Kicker Rene Paredes (Calgary)
- Punter Cody Grace (Calgary)
- Return specialist Janarion Grant (Winnipeg)
Rourke not closing door on return
B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke is heading to the United States to work out with NFL teams.
The 24-year-old Victoria native says he's looking for an opportunity where he can be on the field and making an impact for a team, and he's willing to come back to the Lions if that opportunity isn't available in the NFL.
Rourke drew attention this year in his first season as starter, throwing for 3,349 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 regular-season games.
His campaign was curtailed in mid-August by a foot injury that required surgery and forced him to miss eight games but appeared in the final game of the regular season.
He also played both the west semifinal, where the Lions topped the Calgary Stampeders 30-16, and the west final on Sunday where B.C. fell 28-20 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Rourke says he doesn't have any details on how many or which NFL teams he'll be doing workouts with.
