Andrew Harris runs for career-high to lead Bombers past Argos
Winnipeg QB Matt Nichols throws 2 TDs to help fend off Toronto's late charge
Matt Nichols threw two TD passes and scored another while Andrew Harris ran for a career-high 161 yards and had two touchdowns to lead the Winnipeg Blue Bombers past the Toronto Argonauts 38-20 on Saturday afternoon.
The win came after Winnipeg (3-3) surged to a 17-0 half-time lead last week against B.C. before losing 20-17. But it was hardly a clean victory as Toronto (1-4) scored 19 points off three Bombers miscues.
The Argos registered 11 points off two fumble recoveries to pull to within 25-12 at the half. Winnipeg countered in the third with Nichols' one-yard TD run at 4:15 and Justin Medock's 16-yard field goal at 8:58 for a 35-12 advantage.
But Jermaine Gabriel returned Nic Demski's fumble 87 yards for the TD at 13:07. James Franklin's two-point convert cut Winnipeg's lead to 35-20.
However, Winnipeg made it an 18-point game at 6:05 with Medlock's 19-yard field goal.
The previous rushing high for Harris, the CFL's top Canadian last year, was 139 yards registered against B.C.
