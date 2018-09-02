Collaros, Roughriders run to comeback victory over Blue Bombers
Saskatchewan scores 14 in final quarter to win Labour Day Classic
Zach Collaros and the Saskatchewan Roughriders' offence found life in the fourth quarter and pulled out a 31-23 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in the Labour Day Classic.
Trailing by three after three quarters, Collaros marched the Riders down the field on a pair of touchdown drives. He finished 18 of 30 for 250 yards in the air with a TD and an interception.
His counterpart Matt Nichols had his Labour Day streak of 300-yards passing in a game snapped. The previous two seasons he had surpassed that mark. He managed just 166 passing yards with a TD and two picks.
The Riders (6-4) moved into a tie with the Edmonton Eskimos for second place in the West Division. Edmonton will play the first-place Calgary Stampeders (8-1) on Monday.
The Blue Bombers (5-6) dropped their third straight game for the first time since 2015.
Saskatchewan has won 12 of the past 13 Labour Day contests versus Winnipeg.
