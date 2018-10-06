Redblacks' Ward sets CFL consecutive field goals record in loss to Bombers
Winnipeg takes 40-32 OT victory to gain some room in tight West Division
Lewis Ward kicked three field goals to set the CFL record for consecutive field goals made, but his Ottawa Redblacks ended up on the wrong end of a 40-32 overtime decision to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday.
Ward tied Rene Paredes's record of 39 made kicks, set over the 2012-13 season with the Calgary Stampeders, at 11:41 of the third quarter with a 42-yard boot.
After Winnipeg fumbled on the next possession, Ward quickly tied the record with a 40-yard field goal at 14:17, cutting the Bombers lead to 22-17.
Winnipeg QB Matt Nichols completed 27-of-36 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns, including a 12-yard strike in overtime.
Trevor Harris led Ottawa with 349 passing yards and three TDS on a 33-for-45 performance.
The loss cost the Redblacks (8-7) a chance to clinch a playoff spot and a post-season home game. The Bombers (8-7), meanwhile, gave themselves a bit of breathing room in their playoff push in the very tight West Division.
After Nichols connected on a 12-yard TD pass to Weston Dressler and Justin Medlock had a 27-yard field goal to take a 32-17 lead with just over 11 minutes to play in the fourth quarter, the Redblacks went to work.
Harris threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Julian Feoli-Gudino at 11:15 cutting the lead to 32-24, and with 12 seconds to play in regulation, Harris hit Greg Ellingson for a six-yard touchdown pass and a two-point conversion to tie the game at 32.
The Bombers scored a touchdown on their first possession of overtime as Nichols hit Dressler from 12-yards out and followed with a two-point conversion.
The Redblacks fumbled on the Winnipeg six-line on their only possession of overtime.
The Bombers had gone into the second half with 19-11 lead but that was increased to 22-11 at 6:43 of the third quarter on Medlock's 12-yard field goal.
Medlock opened the scoring with his first of four field goals in the first half, giving Winnipeg a 3-0 lead at 6:53 of the first quarter following his 38-yard boot.
On their opening possession the Redblacks got an eight-yard touchdown reception by William Powell, followed by a two-point passing conversion to Brad Sinopoli, both from Harris, to take an 8-3 lead at 8:18.
The Bombers responded just over four minutes later as Nichols connected with Darvin Adams on an 11-yard catch-and-run TD.
Ward then gave the Redblacks an 11-10 lead with a 27-yard field goal early in the second quarter, giving him 38 straight field goals, one off the record of 39.
Medlock connected from 40 and 44 yards giving Winnipeg a 16-11 lead late in the half.
The Redblacks did line up to give Ward a chance to tie the record with a 46-yard attempt, but instead ran a fake but the play ended up with a turnover on downs with less than two minutes to play in the second.
The Bombers took possession and ended their drive with a 32-yard Medlock field goal as time expired in the second quarter giving them a 19-11 lead.
